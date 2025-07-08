Measles cases in the US reach 33-year high

Reported measles cases nationwide are the highest since 1990. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, 1,277 confirmed cases have been identified since the start of 2025. Cases have been reported in 38 states and Washington, D.C.

So far, 3 people have died in the outbreak, and at least 155 have been hospitalized. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 92% of cases are either among unvaccinated individuals or those with unknown vaccination status.

TEXAS LEADS THE OUTBREAK

Texas has been the hardest-hit state, reporting over 700 cases. Dozens of cases have also been confirmed in states like Kansas and New Mexico.

Authorities note that transmission is most common in communities with low vaccination rates. In particular, Mennonite communities that reject modern medicine are among the hardest-hit areas.