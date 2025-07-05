The wildfires in California

According to information on the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection's (Cal Fire) website, the fire that started in San Luis Obispo County on July 2 has covered more than 28,000 hectares, and only 10% of it has been brought under control so far.

The fire that began on June 29 in the Riverside area is still affecting around 1,000 hectares, with 75% of it under control.

Meanwhile, fires in San Bernardino's Juniper, Lake, and Shasta regions outside Riverside have spread over a total area of 650 hectares, most of which has been brought under control.

Cal Fire spokesperson Toni Davis stated that 50 structures are under threat and 208 people have been evacuated.

Davis also noted that the affected area is rural, with farmland, hilly terrain, and dense grassland, and that the vegetation is dry.