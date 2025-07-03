US slams Iran’s suspension of nuclear watchdog cooperation as ‘unacceptable’

A flag with the logo of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) flies in the wind in front of the agency's headquarters during the IAEA's Board of Governors meeting in Vienna, Austria on June 13, 2025. (AFP File Photo)

The US on Wednesday denounced Iran's suspension of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as "unacceptable," urging Tehran to comply with its obligations "without further delay."

"We'll use the word unacceptable -- that Iran chose to suspend cooperation with the IAEA at a time when it has a window of opportunity to reverse course and choose a path of peace and prosperity," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce told reporters.

Bruce said Iran had been amassing a stockpile of highly enriched uranium "for which there was no credible peaceful purpose," before a "successful" US military operation against three Iranian nuclear sites.

"It was the only state producing highly enriched uranium up to 60% that does not have nuclear weapons," she said.

"It is worth repeating, as we've made tremendous strides through Donald Trump's leadership -- Iran cannot and will not have a nuclear weapon," Bruce said.

Her remarks came after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced the suspension of his country's cooperation with the IAEA, Press TV and the Mehr news agency reported.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency in Iran said that the president approved the law requiring the government to suspend ties with the IAEA.

Iran's parliament passed legislation last week to suspend cooperation with the IAEA.

That was after growing tensions between Tehran and the UN nuclear watchdog over monitoring access and transparency in the wake of recent military confrontations with Israel and the US.

A 12‑day conflict between Israel and Iran erupted June 13 when Israel launched air strikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites. Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes, while the US bombed three Iranian nuclear sites.

The conflict ended under a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect June 24.