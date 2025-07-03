US federal judge blocks Trump’s plan to limit asylum

A US federal judge on Wednesday blocked President Donald Trump's plan to limit asylum at the country's southern border.

US District Judge Randolph Moss said in his decision that neither the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) nor the Constitution grants the president or his administration officials "the sweeping authority asserted in the Proclamation and implementing guidance. An appeal to necessity cannot fill that void."

"The Court recognizes that the Executive Branch faces enormous challenges in preventing and deterring unlawful entry into the United States and in adjudicating the overwhelming backlog of asylum claims of those who have entered the country," he said.

"But the INA, by its terms, provides the sole and exclusive means for removing people already present in the country," he added.

Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security advisor, commented on the judge's decision on X, stating: "To try to circumvent the Supreme Court ruling on nationwide injunctions a marxist judge has declared that all potential FUTURE illegal aliens on foreign soil (eg a large portion of planet earth) are part of a protected global "class" entitled to admission into the United States."



