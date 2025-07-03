Trump blasts House Republican holdouts keeping bill from moving forward

US President Donald Trump pushed House Republican holdouts early Thursday to advance a massive tax cut and spending bill.

"Largest Tax Cuts in History and a Booming Economy vs. Biggest Tax Increase in History, and a Failed Economy. What are the Republicans waiting for??? What are you trying to prove???" he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"MAGA IS NOT HAPPY, AND IT'S COSTING YOU VOTES!!!" he added.

His remarks came as the House of Representatives is voting on the Senate-passed tax and spending cuts bill with the goal of getting it to Trump's desk for his signature by Friday, July 4.

House Speaker Mike Johnson vowed to keep the key procedural vote on Trump's "One Big, Beautiful Bill" open for "as long as it takes."

"I'll keep it open as long as it takes to make sure we've got everybody here and accounted for and all the questions answered," Johnson told Fox News.

The vote right now is 207-217, with eight holdouts.





