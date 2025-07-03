At least 4 killed in shooting outside nightclub in Chicago

A drive-by shooting outside a nightclub in Chicago's River North area on Wednesday night left four people dead and 14 others injured.

According to police in the US Midwestern metropolis, the incident occurred around 11 pm when a dark SUV passed the Artis Lounge club, located on West Chicago Avenue.

Three people inside the vehicle opened fire on a crowd of people standing outside, CBS News reported.

The crowd had been leaving the club after attending an album release party for rapper Mello Buckzz.

Police confirmed that the four victims included two men, age 24 and 25, and two women, though their identities have not been disclosed.

The injured, ranging in age from 21 to 32, are being treated at local hospitals, with at least four in critical to serious condition.

"Prayers up for all my sisters god please wrap yo arms around every last one of them," Buckzz, the stage name for Melanie Doyle, said in statement.

"Feel like everything just weighing down on me ... all I can do is talk to god and pray," she added.

Police have reportedly made no arrests, as they continue their hunt for the three shooters.

The same block was the site of another mass shooting in November 2022, when the nightclub was known as the Hush Lounge.

In that incident, one person was killed and three others were injured after a group that had been kicked out of the venue began fighting.





