Trump visits migrant detention center in Florida

U.S. President Donald Trump visits a temporary migrant detention center informally known as "Alligator Alcatraz" in Ochopee, Florida, U.S., July 1, 2025. (REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump toured a new immigration detention center in South Florida that is dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz."

"It's a great honor to be deep in Florida—the Florida Everglades to open America's newest migrant detention center," Trump said at a roundtable discussion on immigration policy.

He was joined by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during the tour.

"Very soon, this facility will house some of the most menacing migrants—some of the most vicious people on the planet," Trump said.

When asked how many more facilities like this the country needs for mass deportations, Trump said he wants to see centers in many states.

"At least the second one, and probably a couple more," he said.