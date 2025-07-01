Trump says he will 'have to take a look' at deporting Elon Musk

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would look into deporting billionaire Elon Musk as their feud reignited over a Republican-backed spending bill.

"I don't know. We'll have to take a look," Trump told reporters when asked if he would deport Musk.

His remarks came after the Tesla CEO renewed his criticism of a sweeping tax-cut and spending bill and pledged to launch a new political party if it is approved by Congress.

Trump suggested that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) should review the subsidies for Musk's companies.

"We might have to put DOGE on Elon. You know what DOGE is? DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon," he said.

Elon is "very upset" because he lost the mandate for electric vehicles, Trump said, adding that the billionaire "could lose a lot more than that."

The relationship between Trump and Musk, once marked by collaboration and mutual support, has deteriorated into a highly public and acrimonious feud since Musk started criticizing the bill in late May.

Last month, Musk proposed launching a new political party, asking his followers on X if it is "time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle."

Musk later backed a supporter's suggestion to name the new party the "America Party," similar to the America PAC (Political Action Committee) he launched last year, which spent $239 million supporting Trump and other Republicans in the 2024 elections.





