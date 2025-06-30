Israeli minister in Washington as Trump urges end to Gaza war: White House

Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer is in Washington this week for meetings with senior US officials, the White House said Monday, as President Donald Trump urges for a ceasefire and hostage exchange deal in Gaza.

"I know that Mr. Dermer is in Washington this week to meet with senior officials here at the White House," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters during the daily briefing.

Leavitt said the administration remains in "constant communication" with Israeli leadership, and that Trump "frequently" speaks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"This has been a priority for the president since he took office-to end this brutal war in Gaza," she said. "It is because of this president that humanitarian aid is being brought into the region."

Describing the suffering on both sides as "heartbreaking," Leavitt said Trump "wants to see it end" and "wants to save lives."

Her remarks came days after Trump said a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will be reached soon.

"I think it's close," Trump told reporters Friday in the Oval Office when asked how close his administration is to a deal in terms of a Gaza ceasefire.

"I just spoke with some of the people involved ... We think within the next week we're going to get a ceasefire," Trump said.

The Israeli army has killed more than 56,500 Palestinians in a deadly onslaught in the Gaza Strip since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.