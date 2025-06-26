Trump calls potential pro-Palestine candidate 'Communist Lunatic'

US President Donald Trump Wednesday called Zohran Mamdani, a strong supporter of Palestine, a "Communist Lunatic" after Mamdani Tuesday night secured enough votes in New York City's Democratic mayoral primary to position himself as the likely winner.

"It's finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line. Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor.

"We've had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous.

He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he's not very smart," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"He's got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him," Trump said in a post on Truth Social, while referring to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer as "our Great Palestinian Senator," claiming that "'Cryin' Chuck Schumer is groveling over" Mamdani.

The US president also noted that this was "a big moment" in US history.

Stating that he has a suggestion for the Democrats, Trump said in a separate post: "After years of being left out in the cold, including suffering one of the Greatest Losses in History, the 2024 Presidential Election, the Democrats should nominate Low IQ Candidate, Jasmine Crockett, for President, and AOC+3 should be, respectively, Vice President, and three High Level Members of the Cabinet-Added together with our future Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, and our Country is really SCREWED!"

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo conceded defeat in the New York City Democratic primary Tuesday night, well-positioning front-runner Zohran Mamdani to become the city's first Muslim mayor.

Mamdani has been a strong supporter of Palestine and a staunch critic of Israel and its deadly military attacks.

In 2020, he wrote on X that he had co-founded a chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine at his alma mater, Bowdoin College, saying: "I know firsthand the furious opposition students can provoke by standing up for our Palestinian brothers & sisters."

In 2023, he joined a hunger strike camp outside the White House calling for a ceasefire.





