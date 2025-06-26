'No indication' Iran moved enriched uranium stockpile before US strikes, White House says

There is "no indication" that Iran was able to move its enriched uranium stockpiles before the US carried out airstrikes on three key nuclear facilities that the Trump administration has claimed "obliterated" the sites, the White House said Thursday.

Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt maintained that President Donald Trump "ended the immediate threat of a nuclear Iranian regime" when he carried out the strikes early Sunday morning, describing the attacks as an "overwhelming success" that she said "will go down in the history books."

"We were watching closely, and there was no indication to the United States that any of that enriched uranium was moved prior to the strike," Leavitt said, adding that the assessment pertains to all three sites -- Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz.

The question of Tehran's enriched uranium stockpiles, and whether the Iranian government was able to move them to new locations before the attacks were carried out, has loomed large after the strikes.

Trump earlier said no enriched uranium was removed from the Fordo facility.

"The cars and small trucks at the site were those of concrete workers trying to cover up the top of the shafts. Nothing was taken out of facility. Would take too long, too dangerous, and very heavy and hard to move!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

On June 22, the US dropped six bunker-buster bombs on the Fordo nuclear facility and launched dozens of submarine-based cruise missile attacks on two other sites in Natanz and Isfahan as part of its campaign against Iran's nuclear program.

The strikes came as Israel's air raids against Iran's nuclear and military infrastructure, which began on June 13, were continuing. The 12-day war over Iran's nuclear program was halted Tuesday after a ceasefire was announced by Trump.

Leavitt maintained that following the military action Trump "wants peace," and that the US is now "on a diplomatic path with Iran."