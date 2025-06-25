Trump says NATO allies' 5% defense spending target will add over $1T annually

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that NATO allies' commitment to defense spending equal to 5% of a member state's gross domestic product will add "more than $1 trillion a year" to collective defense.

Speaking at an alliance summit in The Hague, Trump told reporters: "In a very historic milestone this week, the NATO allies committed to dramatically increase their defense spending to 5% of GDP, something that no one really thought possible."

The 32 NATO member states pledged Wednesday to allocate 5% of GDP annually by 2035, including at least 3.5% for core defense expenditures and up to 1.5% for cybersecurity, critical infrastructure, and industrial capacity-building.

"This will be known as The Hague defense commitment," Trump said, stressing the agreement's significance for European and global security.

"This is an ongoing project. This is the safety of Europe, the safety of the world," he said.

Trump said the achievement represents dramatic progress from the previous 2% target, crediting his direct pressure on allies.

"A couple of them came up to me, one in particular, said we've been trying to get it up to 3% for 20 years, we haven't been able, and you got it up to 5%," he said.

He said the process accelerated following his US election victory last November, with "almost all" members developing plans to reach the targets "very quickly, almost immediately."

Trump identified Spain as "just about the only one" not committed to the 5% target, calling them "the most hostile" toward the increase.

"I'm going to negotiate directly with Spain. I'm going to do it myself. They're going to pay," he said.