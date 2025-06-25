Trump calls Fed Chair Powell 'terrible', says he considers '3 or 4' people to replace him

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday again urged Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to cut rates, calling him "terrible," while also confirming that he is considering "three or four" people for the chair's replacement.

"I think he is terrible," Trump said of Powell in a press conference following the NATO Heads of State and Government Summit in The Hague, Netherlands.

He said that Powell "goes out pretty soon, fortunately," and accused him of being overly cautious and "very political."

"I know within three or four people who I'm going to pick," the US president said.

"I think he is a very stupid person, actually," Trump stated.

"We have no inflation. We have a tremendous economy. Hundreds of billions of dollars of tariff money is pouring in. Factories are being built," he said.

He also claimed that nearly $15 trillion in investment was flowing into the US.

While demanding rate cuts, Trump also stressed that if inflation rises, he would support a rate hike in the future.

Trump stated, however, that due to high interest rates, they have to pay more debt.

"He is an average mentally person. I would say low IQ for what he does," the US president added.

His remarks came after the Fed kept the policy rate constant at the target range of 4.25% to 4.5% last week.

Trump has repeatedly called on the Fed to cut interest rates, citing moves by European central banks and warning that delays could stall the US economy.

He previously called the Fed chair "a fool," "a major loser," and a "numbskull."