PENTAGON REPORT: THE U.S. FAILED TO DESTROY IRANS NUCLEAR PROGRAM

Three sources familiar with the matter told CNN about an early U.S. intelligence assessment regarding the strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.

According to the evaluation by the Defense Intelligence Agency, the Pentagon's intelligence branch, early findings related to the U.S. strikes indicated that the main components of Iran's nuclear facilities were not destroyed, and the attacks only delayed their functioning by a few months.

The sources stated that Iran's enriched uranium stockpile was not destroyed and the centrifuges remained largely "intact," adding, "Therefore, the intelligence assessment suggests the U.S. at most set them back by a few months."

Sources who spoke to The New York Times about the five-page preliminary report said that contrary to U.S. officials' claims, Iran's nuclear facilities were not leveled, and nuclear activities could be delayed by a maximum of six months.

The report also noted that before the U.S. attacks, Iran may have moved a large portion of its enriched uranium stockpile to more secure secret nuclear sites.

It was also mentioned that this intelligence assessment was based on early findings and could change as new information becomes available.