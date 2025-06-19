UK foreign secretary to discuss conflict with US counterpart

It's a federal holiday in the US today so much of Washington DC is quiet.

That's not the case, however, at the White House where there are a handful of events that we're watching.

At 11:30 EDT (16:30 GMT), Donald Trump will receive an intelligence briefing.

Less than two hours later, at 13:00 EDT, we're expecting a White House press briefing.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is meeting with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy at 14:00 EDT about the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.

We'll bring you the latest news from these events as we hear it.