UK foreign secretary to discuss conflict with US counterpart

Despite the U.S. federal holiday, the White House is active today with key events: Trump receives an intelligence briefing, a press briefing follows, and Secretary of State Rubio meets UK Foreign Secretary Lammy to discuss the Iran-Israel conflict.

Published June 19,2025
It's a federal holiday in the US today so much of Washington DC is quiet.

That's not the case, however, at the White House where there are a handful of events that we're watching.

At 11:30 EDT (16:30 GMT), Donald Trump will receive an intelligence briefing.

Less than two hours later, at 13:00 EDT, we're expecting a White House press briefing.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is meeting with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy at 14:00 EDT about the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.

We'll bring you the latest news from these events as we hear it.