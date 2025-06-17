Trump says he is seeking 'real end' to Iran’s nuclear program

US President Donald Trump said early Tuesday that he is seeking "a real end" to Iran's nuclear program, adding that he will be monitoring developments in the Middle East from the White House later in the day.

Speaking to reporters on his return flight from a G7 leaders' summit in Canada, Trump ruled out the possibility of calling for a ceasefire in the Iran-Israel conflict.

"I didn't say I was looking for a ceasefire," he said, CBS News reporter Jennifer Jacobs posted on X. Instead, he stressed the need for Iran to give up its nuclear activities completely.

He said he is instead seeking "a real end," which involves Iran "giving up entirely" on nukes.

On Israel's ongoing military strikes, Trump said: "The Israelis aren't slowing up their barrage on Iran. You're going to find out over the next two days. You're going to find out. Nobody's slowed up so far."

On any potential threat to US interests, Trump said Iran knows not to touch US troops, warning that the US would "come down so hard if they do anything to our people."

Asked about sending US emissaries such as Steven Witkoff or Vice President JD Vance to meet with Iranian officials, Trump remained noncommittal. "I may," he said, adding that his decision "depends what happens when I get back."

Asked about calls for Iran's capital Tehran to evacuate, Trump said he wants "people to be safe."

When asked whether the Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman and the US defense secretary have provided him with military planning options should Iran attack US bases in the Middle East, Trump declined to comment, saying: "I can't tell you that."

Trump also commented on whether the Gang of Eight-a group of US congressional leaders with access to sensitive intelligence-has been briefed on the situation, he said they would, but "it's not necessary" at this stage.

On the possibility of US involvement in the conflict leading to the destruction of Iran's nuclear program, Trump expressed hope that Iran's program "is wiped out long before that."

Tensions in the region have intensified since Friday, following Israeli airstrikes targeting several locations across Iran, including military and nuclear sites, which triggered retaliatory attacks from Tehran.

Israeli officials reported that Iranian missile strikes have killed at least 24 people and injured hundreds.

Iran stated that the Israeli attacks have resulted in at least 224 deaths and more than 1,000 injuries.