Trump denies reaching out to Iran for peace talks

US President Donald Trump Tuesday denied reaching out to Iran for peace talks, dismissing such reports as fabricated news.

"I have not reached out to Iran for 'Peace Talks' in any way, shape, or form," Trump wrote on Truth Social, denying media reports, including an Axios piece suggesting the White House is exploring a potential meeting this week with Iran to advance diplomacy on the nuclear deal and end the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.

"This is just more HIGHLY FABRICATED, FAKE NEWS," he said.

Trump said if Iran wanted to communicate, "they knew how to reach" him. "They should have taken the deal that was on the table," he said, saying it "would have saved a lot of lives."

He earlier told reporters he said he is seeking "a real end" to Iran's nuclear program, which involves Iran "giving up entirely" on nukes.

Regional tensions have intensified since Friday's Israeli airstrikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites that triggered retaliatory attacks.

Israeli officials reported that Iranian missile strikes have killed at least 24 people and injured hundreds.

Iran stated that the Israeli attacks have resulted in at least 224 deaths and more than 1,000 injuries.