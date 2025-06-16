Rubio holds talks with Canadian, Mexican counterparts as G7 summit gets underway

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held separate phone calls with his Canadian and Mexican counterparts as a G7 leaders' summit hosted by Canada gets underway, the US State Department said.

During Rubio's conversation with Mexican Foreign Secretary Juan Ramon, the department said Sunday: "They discussed goals and objectives for the G7 Leaders' Summit, including next steps to improve security cooperation and promote North America's economic security and prosperity, and agreed to collaborate to address global challenges."

Mexico is not a member of the G7, but its president, Claudia Sheinbaum, has been invited to the event.

In his call with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, whose country is a G7 member, Rubio underscored the significance of US-Canadian relations and discussed cooperation on tackling global issues.

US-Canadian ties have been tense over trade disputes as well as US President Donald Trump's stated intention to make Canada an American territory, a goal opposed by Canada's leaders and the vast majority of the public.

The G7 leaders' summit in Alberta began Sunday and lasts through Tuesday.