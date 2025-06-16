Flash floods kill 5 in West Virginia, 3 still missing

This handout image released by the Wheeling West Virginia Fire Department on June 14, 2025 shows a flooded street in Wheeling, West Virginia. (AFP Photo)

Five people, including a 3-year-old child, were killed and three others remain missing after sudden downpours triggered flash floods in the US state of West Virginia, local media reported on Sunday.

Between 2.5 and 4 inches (6.35 to 10.16 cm) of rain fell in less than 30 minutes late Saturday in parts of Wheeling and Ohio County, overwhelming waterways and infrastructure, according to CBS News.

Vehicles were swept into creeks, residents sought safety in trees, and a mobile home caught fire.

"It happened so quickly and so fast," said Lou Vargo, Ohio County's emergency management director. "I've never seen anything like this in my 35 years."

Governor Patrick Morrisey said the state is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and has declared a state of emergency in Ohio and Marion Counties.

As of Sunday afternoon, 2,500 homes were without power.

Natural gas leaks delayed restoration efforts.

In Fairmont, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) away, flooding caused a partial collapse of an apartment building.

Residents were evacuated to Fairmont State University's campus.

More storms were expected, and the National Guard was mobilized to assist.

Authorities are using drones, dogs, and teams to search submerged vehicles and debris.

The deadly floods come just days after San Antonio, Texas, saw similar torrential rains that killed 13 people.