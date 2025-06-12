US lawmaker tells Pentagon chief Hegseth to 'get the hell out' of department

US Rep. Salud Carbajal on Thursday told Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth that he is an "embarrassment" of the US and called for his resignation.

Tension at the House Armed Services Committee hearing escalated after Hegseth dismissed Carbajal's inquiry as a "silly question."

Following a series of yes or no questions, Carbajal told Hegseth that "kindergartners can give me a yes or no" and asked the secretary if he thought political allegiance to President Donald Trump is a requirement for serving in the military.

"Congressman, you know what a silly question that is," Hegseth replied.

"You know what? I'm not going to waste my time anymore. You're not worthy of my attention or my questions. You're an embarrassment to this country. You're unfit to lead. And there have been bipartisan members of Congress who have called for your resignation. You should just get the hell out and let somebody competently lead this department," Carbajal said.

This was not the first time Carbajal called for the resignation of Hegseth. He previously said that Hegseth is "not capable" of running the department and "his incompetence is putting our servicemembers and national security at risk."

During the hearing, Rep. Pat Ryan also called for Hegseth's resignation.

"I have to say this on the record: I think your tenure as Secretary of Defense has been shameful and weak, and you should resign," Ryan said.