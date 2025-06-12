US advises its citizens in Middle East, North Africa to exercise 'increased caution'

The US State Department on Thursday advised its citizens in the Middle East and North Africa region to exercise "increased caution" due to increased regional tensions.

"Historically, similar tensions have resulted in travel disruptions and increased security concerns for U.S. citizens in the region," it said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the US ordered the voluntary departure of nonessential employees and military families from some locations in the Middle East.

US President Donald Trump confirmed that American personnel face evacuation because regional locations "could be a dangerous place."