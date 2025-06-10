Mexico’s Sheinbaum denounces acts of violence in Los Angeles protests

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum condemned the violence in California over the weekend as people protested against the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

During a press conference Monday, Sheinbaum addressed the riots that took place in Los Angeles, where people took to the streets and even set fire to police cars.

"We do not agree with violent actions as a form of protest. The burning of patrol cars seems more an act of provocation than of resistance," she said.

Sheinbaum stressed that Mexicans living in the United States "are hardworking, honest men and women" and called on them not to engage in any violent acts.

"We condemn violence wherever it comes from and we call on the Mexican community to act peacefully and not to fall into provocations," she said.

Sheinbaum added that Mexico should be thankful to the city of Los Angeles for welcoming hundreds of thousands of Mexicans.

Mexico's Foreign Ministry said 42 Mexican nationals were detained during last weekend's raids by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Los Angeles.

The 37 men and five women were reportedly detained by immigration officers in a Home Depot parking lot and at a textile factory.

Mexican Foreign Secretary Juan Ramon de la Fuente said the detainees were transferred to detention centers in Santa Ana, San Bernardino and Calexico due to disturbances near the initial facility.

"We must be grateful for those efforts because gaining access was not easy due to the disturbances. Nevertheless, the staff of our consulate was able to gain access, see our detained compatriots, verify that they were in good health and provide them with the support they need during this time, which remains extremely tense," he said.