US defense chief to visit Belgium, France this week

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth will depart early this week for a trip to Belgium and France, chief Pentagon spokesman said Tuesday.

Hegseth will participate in the NATO defense ministerial in Brussels on Thursday, Sean Parnell said in a statement.

He will deliver a message focused on advancing President Donald Trump's call for NATO allies to commit to spend 5% of their GDP on defense and refocusing NATO on collective defense and deterrence, Parnell added.

Trump has long complained that other members have "ripped off" the US and called for NATO allies to step up their defense expenditures to 5%.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said last month that he assumes members will agree to a broad defense spending target of 5% of GDP during a summit at The Hague this month.

On Friday, Hegseth will attend D-Day commemorations in Normandy, France to commemorate the sacrifices of the valiant patriots who fought to secure freedom in Europe and around the world, Parnell said.