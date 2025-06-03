Trump threatens California with fines after transgender athlete wins medals

US President Donald Trump threatened California with "large scale fines" Tuesday after a transgender athlete won medals at the state's girls' high school track and field championships.

"A Biological Male competed in California Girls State Finals, WINNING BIG, despite the fact that they were warned by me not to do so," Trump criticized the state on Truth Social.

He targeted Gov. Gavin Newsom, stating that significant financial penalties would be imposed as the governer "fully understands."

AB Hernandez, a transgender student-athlete from Jurupa Valley High School, won first place in the girls' high jump and triple jump at Saturday's state championship at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Clovis.

Hernandez also won second place in the long jump, finishing behind Woodrow Wilson High School's Loren Webster.

The victories occurred despite Trump's executive order in February, "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports," which prohibits transgender women and girls from competing in female sports categories across all educational levels.

The order covers high school, college and community sports programs nationwide, establishing federal policy against transgender participation in women's athletics.