Trump says Canada 'considering' to become 'cherished' 51st US state for free Golden Dome access

Not giving up on his idea of acquiring Canada, President Donald Trump has once again said that the country is "considering" to become the 51st state of the US in exchange for free participation in its Golden Dome missile defense system.

"I told Canada, which very much wants to be part of our fabulous Golden Dome System, that it will cost $61 Billion Dollars if they remain a separate, but unequal, Nation, but will cost ZERO DOLLARS if they become our cherished 51st State," Trump posted on Truth Social Tuesday.

"They are considering the offer!"

There was no immediate comment from officials in Canada but Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, in a White House meeting with Trump earlier this month, firmly said that Canada is "not for sale" and "won't be for sale, ever."

Last week, Trump said he selected the "architecture" for his long-promised "Golden Dome" missile defense program, which he estimated will cost $175 billion during the next three years to create.

The exact details on the program remain sparse, but Trump said it will "deploy next generation technologies across the land, sea and space, including space-based sensors and interceptors."

It is unclear if the "Golden Dome" will be designed to cover the entire nation or will instead be focused on protecting major population hubs or other areas of strategic value, but Trump said Canada has expressed an interest in joining the program.

"Canada wants to be a part of it, which would be fairly small expansion, but we'll work with them on pricing. They know about it very much. They've asked us to be a part of it. I think it's something that is great. If they can afford to do it, we can afford to do it," he said.

Carney had also confirmed Canada was in talks with the Trump administration about joining the defense system to strengthen North American security against potential threats.

He said greater military protection is a "good idea," citing threats from North Korea, Russia and China — and "even outer space in a not-too-distant future."