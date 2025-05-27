US senator urges Trump to impose sanctions on Russia

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump talk during a bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. (REUTERS File Photo)

US Sen. Chuck Grassley urged President Donald Trump on Monday to impose sanctions on Russia.

"I've had enuf of Putin killing innocent ppl. Pres Trump Take action AT LEAST SANCTIONS," Grassley said on X.

His remarks came after Trump stepped up his criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling him "absolutely crazy" and warning that any attempt by him to conquer all of Ukraine "will lead to the downfall of Russia."

The Kremlin said Monday that Trump's reaction to the latest Russian strikes on Ukraine is connected to "emotional overload," adding the start of talks between Russia and Ukraine is a "very important achievement" and the US has made "great efforts" in this regard.

The talks in Istanbul on May 16, which were facilitated by Türkiye, concluded with the two sides agreeing to a large-scale exchange of prisoners involving a total of 1,000 people from each side and to continue negotiations for a truce.

Last week, Grassley led a bipartisan group of senators in introducing a resolution which condemns Russia's "abduction and forcible transfer" of Ukrainian children and demanded the return of abducted Ukrainian children from Russia before any peace agreement is finalized to end the Ukraine war.