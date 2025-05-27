Pentagon chief to visit Singapore for talks

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth will depart Wednesday for a trip to Singapore, the Pentagon said Tuesday.

"As part of his second official visit to the Indo-Pacific region, Secretary Hegseth will deliver plenary remarks on May 31st at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore," the Pentagon said in a statement.

Hegseth will meet Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and other senior officials, convene a meeting of his counterparts from Southeast Asia, and participate in several meetings with counterparts from Asian countries.

The trip comes as the Department of Defense continues to strengthen US relationships with allies and partners in support of a shared regional vision for peace, stability and deterrence, it added.