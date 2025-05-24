Alleged neo-Nazi cult leader extradited to US over link to deadly school shooting in Nashville

A suspected neo-Nazi cult leader has been extradited to the US to face charges of involvement in numerous violent incidents globally, including a deadly school shooting at Antioch High School in Nashville, Tennessee earlier this year that left one student dead and another injured, US media reported late Friday.

Michail Chkhikvishvili, a citizen of Georgia who was apprehended in Moldova last year, appeared in federal court in Brooklyn on Friday, ABC News cited the US Department of Justice as saying.

The Department of Justice said that during the hearing, his lawyer entered a not-guilty plea, and the judge ordered that he remain in custody. A follow-up hearing is set for June 11.

Chkhikvishvili was indicted last year on several federal charges, including two counts of inciting hate crimes and encouraging acts of violence.

The Department of Justice alleges that he led the "Maniac Murder Cult" -- a radical extremist group known as "MKY" with roots in Russia and Ukraine.

The group is said to promote hate-driven violence targeting racial minorities, Jewish communities, and other marginalized groups.

Authorities say Chkhikvishvili, also known by the alias "Commander Butcher," authored and distributed a manifesto titled the "Hater's Handbook," which allegedly instructs readers on how to carry out school shootings and other mass acts of violence, offering specific tactics and strategies.

Following his arrest in July last year, Chkhikvishvili was held in custody in Moldova.

Now back in the US, federal prosecutors intend to ask the court to keep him detained as he awaits trial.