US to not reduce troops in South Korea: Pentagon

Pentagon chief spokesman Sean Parnell on Friday denied reports that the US is considering withdrawing thousands of American troops from South Korea.

"Reports that the DoD (Department of Defense) will reduce U.S. troops in the Republic of Korea (ROK) are not true," Parnell wrote on X, linking a Wall Street Journal report.

His remarks came one day after the newspaper reported that the DOD was developing an option to pull out roughly 4,500 troops and move them to other locations in the Indo-Pacific region, including Guam, citing officials and a person familiar with the matter.

"Anyone who's covered the Pentagon knows that we always evaluate force posture. That said, the U.S. remains firmly committed to the ROK. Our alliance is iron clad," Parnell said.

About 28,500 US troops are currently stationed in South Korea.

Last month, US Indo-Pacific Command Commander Adm. Samuel Paparo Jr. opposed any troops withdrawal from South Korea and warned it would jeopardize their ability to prevail against North Korea and in other possible conflicts against China and Russia.

South Korea's Defense Ministry on Friday also said there is no discussion between Seoul and Washington over any possible withdrawal from the East Asian country.

"As the core strength of the South Korea-U.S. alliance, the USFK (United States Forces Korea), alongside our military, has contributed to the peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula and in the region by maintaining a firm combined defense posture and deterring North Korea's invasion and provocation," the Yonhap News Agency quoted the ministry.







