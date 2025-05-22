Trump 'saddened and outraged' over killing of Israeli Embassy staffers in US

US President Donald Trump is "saddened and outraged" over the killing of two Israeli Embassy staffers in Washington DC, the White House said Thursday.

"The evil of antisemitism must be eradicated from our society," spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

Her remarks came after a gunman opened fire near the Capital Jewish Museum in the US capital late Wednesday, killing the staffers. The suspected gunman shouted: "Free Palestine," as he was taken into custody, according to a video that went viral on social media.

Leavitt said she spoke to Attorney General Pam Bondi on Thursday morning.

"The Department of Justice will be prosecuting the perpetrator responsible for this to the fullest extent of the law. Hatred has no place in the United States of America under President Donald Trump," she added.