US Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly dies after battling cancer

US Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly from the state of Virginia died after a battle with esophageal cancer, his family said in a statement Wednesday. He was 75.

"It is with immense sadness that we share that our devoted and loving father, husband, brother, friend, and public servant, Congressman Gerald E. Connolly, passed away peacefully at his home this morning surrounded by family," said a statement on Connolly's X account.

First elected in 2008, Connolly was serving his ninth term in the House of Representatives from Virginia's 11th District.

He was the ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, the main investigative committee in the lower chamber.

Connolly announced last month that he would not seek reelection.