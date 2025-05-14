UN chief 'deeply saddened' over passing of former Uruguayan president

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday that he is "deeply saddened" by the news of former Uruguayan President Jose "Pepe" Mujica's passing.

"President Mujica will be remembered not only for his steadfast commitment to social justice, equality and solidarity but also for the deeply human way in which he embodied those values.

"He led with humility, choosing simplicity over privilege, and reminded us—through words and example—that power should be exercised with responsibility and compassion," Guterres said in a statement.

Guterres expressed his "heartfelt condolences" to Mujica's family, the government and the people of Uruguay.

Mujica died at the age of 89. He had been diagnosed with cancer and had entered the terminal phase of his illness in recent weeks.

His death has been met with widespread tributes and condolences from across Uruguay and the international community.