Trump says he will increase trade with both India and Pakistan

U.S. President Donald Trump sits inside the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 9, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would increase trade with both India and Pakistan in a Truth Social Post late on Saturday.

"I will work with India Pakistan to see if, after a 'thousand years,' a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir", he further added.