Biden takes responsibility for Trump’s 2024 reelection: ‘I was in charge and he won’

Former US President Joe Biden said Thursday he takes responsibility for Donald Trump's reelection, in his first televised interview since leaving office.

"I do, because, look, I was in charge and he won," Biden told ABC's The View, when asked if he takes any responsibility for not hearing the concerns of voters about border security, the cost of living and Donald Trump's reelection.

"I take responsibility, number one," Biden said. "But number two, you remember, we put together a commission leading with one of the most conservative members of the United States Senate from Oklahoma, running it. We came up with a significant means by which we could deal with the border. What did Trump do? He got on the telephone and he called Republicans: 'Do not support it. It's legal. It'll work. It'll make Biden look good. Don't do it.' They backed off."

Biden added he "wasn't surprised" by Vice President Kamala Harris' loss to Trump.

"Not because I didn't think the vice president was a qualified person to be president. She is ... But I wasn't surprised because they went the sexist route, the whole route. I mean, this is a woman, she's this, she's that. Really, I've never seen quite a successful and consistent campaign undercutting the notion that a woman couldn't lead the country -- a woman of mixed race. And they played that fairly well."

Asked about concerns about his health --particularly after his poor debate performance against Trump last June, which ultimately led to his withdrawal from the race, Biden said: "The only reason I got out of the race was because I didn't want to have a divided Democratic Party."

"I'm gonna say something outrageous: I've had not lost many debates in my life. I've been pretty good at doing that," he said. "I was sick. No excuse. I had a bad, bad night."

Biden also pushed back against reports suggesting he was experiencing cognitive decline during the final year of his presidency.

"They're wrong. There's nothing to support that," he responded.

He blasted Trump's performance in the first 100 days. "He's had the worst 100 days any president ever had."