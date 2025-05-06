3 dead, 4 injured, 7 missing after boat overturns near San Diego, US

A small boat capsized off the coast near San Diego on Monday, leaving three people dead, four injured, and seven missing, according to the US Coast Guard.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department reported that the 12-foot (3.7-meter) vessel overturned at Torrey Pines State Beach, located 20 miles (32.2 kilometers) north of San Diego, at 6.30 am (1330GMT).

The Coast Guard initially reported on X that it was searching for nine people missing in the water about 15 miles north of downtown San Diego, near Torrey Pines State Beach, but later updated the number of missing to seven.

A panga boat is a fishing boat commonly used in Central America, where the bow of the boat resembles the machete or knife called a panga.

Following an extensive search effort that spanned nearly 28 hours and over 520 square nautical miles, the Coast Guard announced on X that it had "suspended its search Monday night pending further developments." The agency said multiple air and sea crews had been deployed in the operation before the decision to pause was made.

California State Parks informed CNN via email that a total of 17 life jackets were found, but the exact number of people on the capsized panga-style boat remains unclear.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Chris Sappey told CNN that while "vessels coming up in the past have, under similar circumstances, been migrants," officials have yet to verify the immigration status of the passengers.

According to authorities, the four injured individuals were transported to hospitals, with their conditions ranging from minor to serious, Encinitas Deputy Fire Chief Jorge Sanchez said.





