At least 3 dead, 11 missing after boat capsizes off coast of Southern California

At least three people are dead and 11 others missing after a panga boat capsized off the coast of San Diego in the state of California on Monday.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department told news outlets that the 12-foot (3.7-meter) boat overturned at Torrey Pines State Beach 20 miles (32.2 kilometers) north of San Diego at 6.30 am (1330GMT) local time.

A panga boat is a fishing boat commonly used in Central America, where the bow of the boat resembles the machete or knife called a panga.

Officials believe 18 people were aboard the boat. Three were confirmed dead, four were rescued by emergency responders and taken to the hospital, and rescue crews are still looking for the 11 still missing.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department said it is working with the US Coast Guard (USCG) in the search for survivors.

"Deputies are assisting the @USCG with providing life saving measures related to a maritime event on the beach," the sheriff's department said on X.

Officials with the Encinitas Fire Department told CBS8 television that several doctors on their way to work stopped at the scene to help perform CPR on the survivors. They said "it's still too early to know whether the individuals on board were undocumented immigrants."

Multiple emergency agencies are continuing with rescue and recovery operations.