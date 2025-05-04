ALLEGATIONS EMERGE THAT EL SALVADORS PRESIDENT BUKELE MADE SECRET DEALS WITH GANGS

Allegations that El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele made secret deals with criminal gangs have sparked controversy in the country.

Carlos Cartagena Lopez, also known as "Charli de IVU," one of the leaders of the Barrio 18 gang, claimed in an interview with El Faro newspaper that Bukele struck deals with gangs to further his political career.

According to Cartagena, the alleged agreement began during Bukele's tenure as the mayor of San Salvador in 2014 and continued until he won the presidential election.

Elmer Canales Rivera, also known as "El Crook," a leader of the MS-13 (Mara Salvatrucha) gang, echoed similar claims in statements to El Faro, asserting that they supported Bukele.

Controversy had already arisen in the country when Cartagena, one of Barrio 18's leaders, was released shortly after being detained at a police checkpoint on April 21, 2022.

According to Salvadoran media, Bukele's administration has denied the accusations, insisting that no secret agreements with gangs were ever made.

After winning the presidency, Bukele declared a state of emergency on March 27, 2022, as part of a crackdown on gangs.

Under this measure, more than 85,000 people have been arrested.









