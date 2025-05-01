US READY TO WORK WITH CANADAS NEW PM, US TRADE REPRESENTATIVE SAYS

US ready to work with Canada's new PM, US trade representative says

President Donald Trump's administration is ready to work with new Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to see more manufacturing done in North America, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Wednesday.

"I think the new prime minister is a serious person," Greer told Bret Baier in an interview on "Special Report" on Fox News.

"We should have more manufacturing in North America. We need to have it in our hemisphere, and we'll see how the relationship goes - it's really at the leaders' level with the president and the prime minister, but we stand ready to engage."

































