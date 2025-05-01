Kamala Harris blasts Trump tariffs in 1st major speech since leaving office

In her first major public address since stepping away from national office, former Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a rebuke of President Donald Trump's economic policies, particularly his controversial use of tariffs, calling them "reckless" and a threat to the US economy.

"Some people are describing what's been happening in recent months as absolute chaos. And of course I understand why," Harris said, speaking Wednesday night in San Francisco at a gala hosted by Emerge America, a political organization that supports women candidates.

"It's certainly true of those tariffs. Tariffs that — as I predicted — are clearly inviting a recession," she added, warning that Trump's approach to trade risks triggering a full-scale recession.

Calling it "the greatest man-made economic crisis in modern presidential history," Harris also accused the Trump administration of elevating ideology over stability.

Harris, who unsuccessfully ran against Trump to succeed then-President Joe Biden, praised grassroots resistance to the tariff hikes, arguing that the policies are already hurting small businesses, driving up costs, and threatening retirement accounts.





-BACK ON STAGE

The speech marks Harris's return to the national stage nearly 100 days into Trump's second term.

Though largely out of the spotlight since the 2024 election, her remarks suggest a re-entry into high-level political discourse-and possibly a future run for California governor or another White House bid in 2028.

Harris also delivered a broader indictment of the president's leadership.

"A narrow, self-serving vision of America where they punish truth-tellers, favor loyalists, cash in on their power, and leave everyone else to fend for themselves," she said, decrying what she called authoritarian tendencies.

She warned of a constitutional tipping point.

"That is a crisis that will eventually impact everyone, because it would mean that the rules that protect our fundamental rights and freedoms, that ensure each of us has a say about how our government works, will no longer matter."

Harris also singled out lawmakers and activists challenging Trump's second-term agenda.

She lauded Sen. Chris Van Hollen for spotlighting the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, Sen. Cory Booker for a 25-hour speech on the floor of the Senate, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders for drawing large crowds in rallies in conservative states.

Since relocating to Los Angeles, Harris has kept a low profile aside from brief appearances at cultural events and Democratic fundraisers.

Her remarks Wednesday were the first time she directly confronted Trump since her failed 2024 bid.

"Things are probably going to get worse before they get better. But we are ready for it," she said.





