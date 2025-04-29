Trump signs executive orders on immigration

US President Donald Trump signed new executive orders Monday targeting immigration ahead of the 100th day of his second term in office.

One order will direct Attorney General Pam Bondi and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to publish a list of state and local jurisdictions that the Trump administration considers "sanctuary cities," or places failing to comply with federal immigration laws.

It calls for "all necessary legal remedies and enforcement measures to end these violations and bring such jurisdictions into compliance" with the laws of the US.

The second one relates to protections for law enforcement officers. According to the order, Bondi shall take "all appropriate action to create a mechanism to provide legal resources and indemnification to law enforcement officers who unjustly incur expenses and liabilities for actions taken during the performance of their official duties to enforce the law."

The third executive order requires commercial truck drivers in the US to be proficient in English.

Proficiency in English should be a "non-negotiable safety requirement" for professional drivers, according to the order.





