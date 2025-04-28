TRUMPS FIRST 100 DAYS HAVE BEEN DISASTROUS FOR HUMAN RIGHTS,’ SAYS AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL

Trump's first 100 days have been 'disastrous for human rights,’ says Amnesty International

Amnesty International on Monday slammed US President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office as a disaster for human rights.

"President Trump's first 100 days have been disastrous for human rights in the US and internationally," Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard said during a meeting in Brussels before Tuesday's launch of the group's State of the World's Human Rights Report.

Callamard said the Trump administration opened the door to "corporate capture of state power" as billionaire Elon Musk gets more access to government, warning that this is leading to an "an era of rampant corruption, disinformation and impunity."

"Governments around the world must stand up, they must push back so that those noxious trends do not mutate into a toxic new normal for which future generations, our children, will pay the highest price," she added.

Callamard also decried the "indifference" of states such as US, Germany, and the UK to the "immense suffering" of Palestinians, stressing that they are "complicit" with it as they continue to give Israel arms and suppress "dissent" to their policies at home.

"Today, those very actors vandalize ... the universal declaration for human rights," she added.

Callamard said the UN Charter, Genocide Convention, and the rule of law are being vandalized by the same actors.

"We need courage to resist a false narrative, the failed idea, the dehumanization, the appalling double standards. We need courage to resist the attacks on international law and universal norms, and we need courage to speak up for the rule of law," she added.