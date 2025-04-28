Canadians head to ballot box with 2 parties in tight race to form next government

A voter casts her ballot at a polling station on election day, on April 28, 2025 in Ottawa, Canada. (AFP Photo)

Monday is election day in Canada, with the Liberal and Conservative parties in a dead heat to form the next government as America looms large among voters' concerns.

US President Donald Trump's controversial statements to make Canada the 51st state and ongoing tariff war have roiled voters across the nation as they prepare to cast ballots that will determine their next government. Seldom has a foreign actor played such a major role in a Canadian federal election.

The leaders of the trio of major federal parties-the Liberals, Conservatives, and New Democrat Party (NDP)-have each professed to be the best to stand up to the controversial US leader.

According to Abacus data poll results released heading into election day, the top three issues were reducing the cost of living at 45%, while Trump himself lurks as number two (30%) and at number three is affordable housing (20%).

The Liberals have been in power since 2015 and hold a four-point lead over Conservatives as voters head to the polls.

Last year Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and his party held a commanding lead over the Liberals for months in various public polls. But then the deeply unpopular Justin Trudeau resigned as prime minister in January.

A Liberal leadership convention chose former Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney as the new leader and a remarkable turnaround began, with the Liberals climbing steadily in public polls and into the lead the day before the election.

The NDP lags far behind the other two, and the best its leader Jagmeet Singh can hope for-and it is unlikely-is a minority government with the NDP holding the balance of power.

The Abacus poll did 2,500 interviews on April 24-27. A margin of error was not provided.