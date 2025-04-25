US government applauds Yale’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian students

The Trump administration on Thursday said that it is "cautiously encouraged" by Yale's crackdown on students showing support for Palestine.

The Department of Health and Human Services Task Force to Combat Antisemitism praised Yale's move to dismantle a newly established "antisemitic encampment" on campus.

Yale "cleared the area, de-registered a student organization involved in the incident, and started an investigation into individual discipline for students who crossed the line from speech into unlawful conduct," the task force said in a statement.

It also urged other universities "to independently uphold their anti-discrimination obligations under the law and to appropriately discipline students consistent with their policies."

On Wednesday, Yale said it revoked the official status of the pro-Palestinian student group Yalies4Palestine following a protest encampment staged ahead of a visit to the area by far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The university said the protest was "not authorized by the university" and that the group "flagrantly violated the rules to which the Yale College Dean's Office holds all registered student organizations."

Yalies4Palestine denied organizing the protest, but Yale cited the group's social media encouraging participation and a public statement allegedly "taking credit" for the demonstration.

Yale added that it is investigating "concerns about disturbing antisemitic conduct at the gathering" and pledged to "hold those who violate our policies accountable through our disciplinary processes."

"Yale supports free expression on campus, including permitting peaceful vigils, rallies, protests, and counter-protests that comply with the university's time, place, and manner rules," it added.

The move comes as the Trump administration increases pressure on universities to take stronger action against pro-Palestinian students.

After Harvard pushed back, the Task Force to Combat Antisemitism threatened to revoke the university's ability to host international students and to withhold federal contracts and grants.





