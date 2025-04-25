US confirms next round of Iran nuclear talks will be in Oman on Saturday

The US State Department confirmed Thursday that the next round of indirect nuclear talks with Iran will be held Saturday in Oman, with Michael Anton, the director of policy planning at the State Department, leading the US technical delegation.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff will also be present at the talks, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce told reporters.

"There's been a very bright line about what's acceptable and what's not acceptable," she said. "Not acceptable is having a nuclear weapon."

Bruce noted that a team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is expected to visit Iran this week as part of monitoring efforts.

The remarks came after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday that Iran can pursue a civilian nuclear program if it agrees to abandon uranium enrichment.

"There's a pathway to a civil, peaceful nuclear program if they want one, but if they insist on enriching, then they will be the only country in the world that doesn't have a weapons program but is 'enriching' — that's problematic," he added.

Iran and the US held two rounds of negotiations in Oman and Italy earlier this month, with both countries describing the talks as "constructive."

Trump threatened military action against Iran if a new nuclear agreement is not reached to replace the 2015 nuclear deal.