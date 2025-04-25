UN raises new Syria flag at its headquarters in New York

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani raises Syria’s new flag at the United Nations headquarters in New York, US (AA Photo)

Syria's new flag was raised alongside the flags of member states at the UN headquarters in New York on Friday morning.

The flag-raising ceremony was attended by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen, as well as numerous UN permanent representatives and members of the Syrian civil society in the US.

The Syrian revolutionary flag was hoisted at the UN headquarters amid applause and cheers, alongside the flags of 193 member states and two observer states.

Speaking to the press at the event, al-Shaibani said: "This is a message to the whole world, to all the free people around the globe. This moment we are experiencing is not only about Syrians, but matters to the entire world. The will of the people has prevailed."

"(The Syrian flag flying at the UN) This is the crowning of our people's victory," he added.

Syrians living in the US also joined the ceremony outside the UN building, waving flags and cheering.

Al-Shaibani approached the citizens who had gathered to show support, greeting and chatting with them.

The new Syrian flag, known as the "revolutionary flag," was adopted by overseas missions after the fall of the 61-year Baath regime.

This flag was used by the opposition during the Syrian civil war.























