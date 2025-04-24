US files terrorism charges against Tren de Aragua gang member for 1st time

The US Justice Department indicted a high-ranking member of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang on terrorism-related charges for the first time Wednesday, marking a significant escalation in its approach to combating the organization.

Jose Enrique Martinez Flores, 24, known as "Chuqui," faces charges of providing material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization and conspiracy and distribution of cocaine intended for US markets, according to a statement.

"TdA is not a street gang-it is a highly structured terrorist organization that put down roots in our country," said Attorney General Pamela Bondi.

"Today's charges represent an inflection point in how this Department of Justice will prosecute and ultimately dismantle this evil organization, which has destroyed American families and poisoned our communities," she said.

The US State Department designated TdA as a foreign terrorist organization and Specially Designated Global Terrorists on Feb. 20.

Colombian authorities arrested Flores on March 31 following a US request for a provisional arrest warrant. He remains in custody in Colombia pending further proceedings.

The five-count indictment was unsealed in the Southern District of Texas, where authorities are pursuing the case against Flores.

If convicted, Flores faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and a $10 million fine.





