Teen charged with arson that caused massive wildfire in New Jersey

Smoke fills the air from a wildfire in Ocean County, N.J. on Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP Photo)

Prosecutors in the state of New Jersey announced Thursday they have charged a teen for igniting a blaze that sparked a massive wildfire in Ocean County that has already scorched 15,000 acres (1,070 hectares) of land.

Joseph King, 19, was charged with aggravated arson and arson in connection with a wildfire.

Investigators said on April 22, King set wooden pallets on fire next to a commercial building located within the Ocean County Natural Lands Trust's Forked River Mountains Wilderness Area, then left the area without properly extinguishing the bonfire.

Officials said the fire burned the building, then spread rapidly throughout the area, forcing the evacuation of thousands of residents.

King was arrested the following day and is in custody pending a court hearing.

The wildfire was only 50% contained as of Thursday.

Officials said it could end up being New Jersey's largest wildfire in the last 20 years.