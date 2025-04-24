Mayor of Philippine town Cagayan shot dead during campaign rally

Unidentified gunmen shot dead Joel Ruma, the mayor of Cagayan, a town and province in the Philippines, during an election rally, state news agency PNA reported on Thursday.

Ruma was killed around 9.30 p.m. on Wednesday (0130 Thursday GMT) while conducting a campaign rally in the village of Iluru.

He was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The attack also left a civilian wounded, sending shockwaves through the community and prompting an urgent police investigation.

Cagayan is a highly urbanized city in the region of Northern Mindanao with a population of over 700,000.

Authorities have yet to identify the suspects responsible for the shooting, and have launched search operations.

"We strongly condemn this act of violence, especially at this time when we are preparing to ensure a peaceful 2025 elections. We will not stop until we give justice to the victims," Brig. Gen. Antonio Marallag Jr, a police officer, said in a statement.

Filipinos will vote in the midterm elections to elect 12 senators, new members of the House of Representatives, and local leaders on May 12.

