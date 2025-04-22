US Army suspends commander after Trump, Vance, Hegseth photos removed from command board

The commander of Fort McCoy in the US Army was removed from his post after the US Army base did not display photos of President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on the chain of command wall, Fox News reported on Monday.

Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez was suspended from her role as garrison commander of Fort McCoy in Wisconsin.

In a statement, the US Army Reserve Command clarified that "this suspension is not related to any misconduct," adding that no additional details are available as the matter remains under review.

This came after the Department of Defense (DoD)'s announcement of an investigation into why the chain-of-command display at the base had empty frames where the photos of Trump, Vance, and Hegseth would normally appear.

A newly shared image of the wall showed that the previously empty frames had been filled.

Addressing the controversy, the department's rapid response account said on X: "Regarding the Ft. McCoy Chain of Command wall controversy… WE FIXED IT! Also, an investigation has begun to figure out exactly what happened.1

Ramirez took over as garrison commander in July, 2024.

Before that, she held the position of chief of the Reserve Program at the US Army Intelligence and Security Command in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, and in other assignments within both the Army and Army Reserves.

Her suspension follows a wave of leadership changes across the US military. Earlier this month, the Pentagon dismissed the commander of Pituffik Space Force Base in Greenland after determining that she had "undermined" Vance.