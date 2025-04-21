US offers condolences over Pope Francis' death

A floral tribute and an picture to mourn the death of Pope Francis in Kolkata, Eastern India, 21 April 2025. Pope Francis died on 21 April 2025 at the age of 88, according to the Holy See. (EPA Photo)

US officials on Monday offered condolences over the death of Pope Francis, the spiritual leader of the Catholic world.

"Rest in Peace Pope Francis! May God Bless him and all who loved him!" US President Donald Trump said on the social media platform Truth Social.

Earlier, US Vice President JD Vance shared a message on X, saying "my heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him."

"I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I'll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful," Vance added.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he and his wife Jeanette Rubio are "saddened" by the news of Francis' death.

"We unite in prayer with Catholics worldwide for the repose of the pontiff's soul and for this period of transition for the Catholic Church. May He rest in peace," he added.

The White House also wrote in a post on X: "Rest in Peace, Pope Francis."

The late pontiff was admitted to a hospital in Rome in February with bronchitis, which developed into bilateral pneumonia. He was discharged after 38 days to continue his recovery in his Vatican residence. The Vatican announced his death earlier Monday.

























